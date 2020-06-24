Glenwood Springs raw water supply ‘disrupted’, ‘non essential water use’ should stop immediately

The raw water supply for the City of Glenwood has been disrupted, the city reported in a text alert Wednesday.

“ALL NON Essential water use should STOP immediately including irrigation for at least the next 24 hours, or until further notice,” the release states. “Expect notification when these restrictions are lifted. Do not use NON ESSENTIAL water until you are notified. Please do not call dispatch for updates.”

