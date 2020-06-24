Glenwood Springs raw water supply ‘disrupted’, ‘non essential water use’ should stop immediately
The raw water supply for the City of Glenwood has been disrupted, the city reported in a text alert Wednesday.
“ALL NON Essential water use should STOP immediately including irrigation for at least the next 24 hours, or until further notice,” the release states. “Expect notification when these restrictions are lifted. Do not use NON ESSENTIAL water until you are notified. Please do not call dispatch for updates.”
This is a developing story. Check the Glenwood Springs Post Independent for more updates.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User