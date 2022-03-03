Glenwood Springs double homicide suspect due back in court April 7

Claudia Camacho-Duenas

Garfield County Detention Center photo

An arraignment for a Glenwood Springs woman charged with the killing of her two children was postponed this week to April 7 in Garfield County District Court.

Claudia Camacho-Duenas, 37, was arrested Dec. 30 after allegedly stabbing her children to death in the 100 block of Soccer Field Road in Glenwood Springs.

The victims, who first responders tried to resuscitate on scene, were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. They were 11 and 18 years old.

Duenas was arrested without incident and eventually charged with two counts of first-degree murder of a family member.

On Jan. 3, 9th Judicial District Magistrate Jonathan Shamis agreed to place Duenas on a $1 million bond.





Duenas’ first arraignment was originally scheduled for Thursday. Her plea is still likely to revolve around her mental health at the time of the stabbings.

Duenas is currently incarcerated at the Garfield County Jail awaiting further court proceedings.