Glenwood Springs City Council votes to no longer require indoor face masks

The Glenwood Springs City Council voted 6-0 Thursday night to lift the indoor face masks but continue to encourage them in public buildings and facilities, on social media, and through physical signage.

Mayor Jonathan Godes said that the city should revoke anything not within Centers for Disease Control and state guidelines.

“I think we should encourage people to wear masks who are not vaccinated to continue to wear masks,” Godes said. “I would strongly encourage our staff that are not vaccinated yet to wear a mask as you are still able to spread (COVID-19) to people who are vaccinated.”

Council Member Tony Hershey agreed with Godes’ comment, saying that the most important thing is for the city to remain consistent with CDC and state guidelines.

“I don’t think there’s anything that prohibits anybody from wearing a mask wherever you want,” Hershey said. “The most important thing is that we be consistent.”

Council Member Ingrid Wussow was not present at Thursday night’s meeting and did not vote on the motion.

