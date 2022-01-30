Glenwood Springs City Council sets application deadline for open seat

Following Glenwood Springs City Council member Steve Davis’ resignation, the council approved a timeline for filling his seat during a special meeting last week.

Scheduled as an opportunity to receive feedback from the city’s boards and commissions, the special meeting ended with council unanimously approving a Feb. 11 deadline for the open Ward 1 council position.

Registered voters who have lived within Ward 1 for at least a year are eligible to apply for the vacancy, and the appointee will be determined by a majority council vote during a special meeting Feb. 25. In the event there’s only one applicant, the council could vote to appoint that applicant to the empty seat during the council’s regular session Feb. 17.

Ward 1 generally includes portions of west and downtown Glenwood — south of the Colorado River and west of Grand Avenue to 14th Street — and along Midland Avenue to about 27th Street, a news release states. Visit COGS.us/212/Council for more information about ward boundaries.

The Ward 1 term ends April 2023, at which point the seat would be filled via election.





While some council members commented on the short timeframe for replacing Davis, City Attorney Karl Hanlon said the Glenwood Springs Charter dictates a replacement member must be chosen within 30 days of a resignation, giving the council a deadline of Feb. 25.

During the boards and commissions portion of the special meeting, representatives from each of the city’s 12 boards and commissions answered council member questions focused on the efficiency, diversity and communication desires of each board and commission.

Most boards and commissions reported feeling comfortable with the number of meetings they host annually, and the majority said diversity is well represented within their board or commission.

“We need some new blood on the board,” said Ralph Trapani, the Transportation Commission chair, adding with a chuckle, “our commission is pretty old and white.”

An ordinance approved by council in 2020 imposed a two-term limit on the boards and commissions, and council asked the various representatives to comment whether the ordinance was effective or causing challenges.

Most representatives reported the term limits were beneficial, but Ksana Oglesby, of the Financial Advisory Board, said she had mixed feelings about the ordinance, because the board was struggling to maintain membership. Currently, the board has two open seats and no alternate members.

Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman said term limits could be particularly challenging for the Financial Advisory Board, because it can take a member years to familiarize themselves with the city budget process, upon which they are tasked with making recommendations.

As a final point of order, the council unanimously voted to return to hosting council meetings in person on Feb. 17.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com .