Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association helps take small businesses online for holiday shopping

Obtaining deals, getting an idea of what businesses are doing and placing all that information online using social media and their website, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association is promoting Small Business Saturday a bit differently this year.

And, according to chamber president and CEO Angie Anderson, this year’s Small Business Saturday event won’t fall on one day. Instead, it will be spread out over the holiday season.

“(We’re) not hosting an event for obvious reasons,” she said, referencing Covid-19 restrictions. “Typically, last year, we invited people to the visitors’ center, gave them hot chocolate and doughnuts and sent them out to shop.”

Anderson said the chamber, along with various partners including the city of Glenwood Springs, plans to provide various shopping deals and prizes – including $100 in “Glenwood Gold” – to people who use these online services.

“It’s not just about one day – it’s about the entire season,” she said. “I think the small businesses are ready for a good holiday shopping season.”

The extended effort will help maintain capacity levels put in place by current Covid-19 restrictions.

Cooper Wine and Spirits owner Kevin Brady said the chamber is doing outstanding work promoting local commerce.

“Angie is doing a terrific job for all of us,” he said. This also includes the eastern Garfield County shopper. “We’re very fortunate because we have a very loyal following.”

Visit the chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/watch/glenwoodchamber/ or visit their website at https://glenwoodchamber.com/.