Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park closes for fire mitigation due to Grizzly Creek Fire

Members of the San Juan Interagency Hotshot crew are on site at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park to assess and mitigate for fire risk.

Teresa Bianco/Courtesy Photo

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has decided to close Thursday to allow for firefighting crews working the Grizzly Creek Fire to conduct fire mitigation below the park.

The 20-person San Juan Interagency Hotshot Crew out of Durango is on the mountain to assess the fire risk and protect the park, the Caverns announced in a midday press release. It is unknown when the park will reopen.

“It is hard to express just how grateful we are for these hotshots at the park and for all of the first responders battling the Grizzly Creek Fire and other fires throughout the country,” Steve Beckley, who owns Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park with his wife Jeanne, said in the release.

“What they do is truly incredible, and we are all praying for their safety, and for rain.”

Beckley said they aren’t sure when the park will reopen to guests. He directed people follow the Caverns’ Facebook page for updates.

“Our phones are really busy, so the best way to contact us is via email,” he said.

Beckley added that customers who wish to get a refund on reservations should reply to their confirmation email. Questions can also be emailed to info@glenwoodcaverns.com.

The Grizzly Creek Fire is burning about five miles east of Glenwood Springs, but did make a run Wednesday into the eastern part of the No Name Creek basin to the north and east of Glenwood Springs and Iron Mountain, where the Caverns is located.

Firefighting efforts on Thursday were concentrated on keeping the fire at bay in that area, and preventing it from jumping to the west side of the creek.

The Grizzly Creek Fire, as of Thursday morning, was at 6,250 acres. It started at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the median between the eastbound lanes and the elevated westbound lanes at mile marker 120 near Grizzly Creek Rest and Recreation Area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Interstate 70 remains in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to firefighting efforts occurring on and along the interstate, as well as the threat of rocks and other debris rolling onto the roadway. Cottonwood Pass and Independence Pass are closed as well.

For the most current detour information, visit https://www.cotrip.org/.