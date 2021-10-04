Glenwood Canyon overnight closure rescheduled for Tuesday, possibly Thursday

Emergency repair crews are in the process of rebuilding part of the retaining wall between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon after damage from major mudslides in late July.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

After weather delays last week, the Colorado Department of Transportation has rescheduled its overnight closures on eastbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon for Tuesday and possibly Thursday to do emergency repair work.

The work is again weather dependent, according to a CDOT news release sent Monday. The plan calls for an overnight closure to eastbound traffic from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no closure planned for westbound traffic, but the one-lane section near mile marker 123.5 remains in place.

“This work is safety and schedule critical to pave a temporary lane in the eastbound median in order to shift traffic so work can continue on reconstruction of the retaining wall,” the CDOT release states.

Assuming the plan proceeds, the eastbound closure point will be Exit 116 (main Glenwood Springs exit). If inclement weather occurs Tuesday night, the project is planned for Thursday/Friday during the same nighttime hours, the release states.