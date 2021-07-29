Glenwood Canyon reopens after flash flood warning expires
6:20 p.m. update: Interstate 70 through the Glenwood Canyon has reopened. A flash flood warning issued Thursday afternoon for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area expired at 6:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the warning, which triggers the canyon closure by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
#I70 Glenwood Canyon CLOSED due to a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. Updates will continue to be posted to https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 and available by dialing 511.** Closure points are Exit 133, Exit 116, Exit 109 and Exit 87 (West Rifle). pic.twitter.com/nEyEuTuP4z
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 29, 2021
This is a developing story that will be updated.
