Glenwood Canyon closed in both directions Wednesday after 24-vehicle pileup

The usual parade of semis and other Interstate 70 traffic makes its way over the Grand Avenue Bridge into downtown Glenwood Springs Wednesday afternoon following an eastbound I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon due to a multi-vehicle pileup.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon are closed Wednesday afternoon after a pileup of 24 vehicles — 17 passenger and seven semitrucks, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The pileup is in eastbound traffic near mile marker 120, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler. Westbound is closed to enable access for emergency vehicles.

At least 15 passenger vehicles and three semis are disabled. Four injuries were in early reports.

Eastbound is expected to be closed for at least three hours, with a possibility for westbound to open sooner, Cutler said about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Just before 4 p.m. a Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson said there is no estimated time of reopening. Updates can be found at http://www.coptrip.org .





#BREAKING I-70 in BOTH directions is CLOSED through the Glenwood Canyon due to a multi-car crash with injuries. Initial reports of 17 passenger cars and 7 semi's involved at I-70 MP 120 EB. Expect this to be an extended closure. #COtraffic – 4C10 pic.twitter.com/nw7an61crf — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 29, 2021

This a developing story and will be updated.