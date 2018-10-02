Parts of Glenwood Canyon closed after semi goes off I-70 upper deck to lower deck

Eastbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed after a semi-trailer truck went off the elevated westbound lanes onto the eastbound deck below Tuesday afternoon, according to Colorado Department of Transportation reports.

The closure initially involved both the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 116 (main Glenwood Springs exit) and MM 133. However, the city of Glenwood Springs and CDOT tweeted one westbound lane was open again.

The accident occurred a little before 3:30 p.m. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis, the driver of the truck received minor injuries. There were no other vehicles involved.

There is no estimate for reopening, according to CDOT.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.