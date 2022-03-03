Girl struck, killed by school bus in Parachute

An 11-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus Thursday morning after she tripped and fell trying to catch it, a Parachute Police Department news release states.

“At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, an eleven-year-old female tripped as she ran to catch her school bus,” the release states. “As she fell, she went under the wheels of the moving school bus.”

Parachute police and Grand Valley Fire both responded quickly, the release states, and were assisted by Garfield County Sheriff deputies, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Garfield County Coroner was notified and arrived shortly thereafter,“ the release states. ”This is considered an active investigation. No further information will be released, pending the report from the Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin.“