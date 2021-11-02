Gieszl, Weiss, Zimet land seats on Aspen Board of Education

For the first time in recent memory, the Aspen School District Board of Education will have a former teacher on its roster: Stacey Weiss, who spent more than three decades in public education as a music teacher (20 of them in Aspen) had already earned 1,752 votes — 21.46% of all votes tallied — in Tuesday’s election as of an initial 7:15 p.m. report of the unofficial vote count from Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder Janice Vos Caudill.

Weiss will take an oath of office alongside two doctors: incumbent Susan Zimet, who currently serves as the school board president, and newcomer Christa Gieszl, who currently serves as the co-chair of the District Accountability Committee. Zimet earned 1,768 votes for 21.65% of the votes tallied; Gieszl earned 1,654 votes for 20.26% of the votes tallied.

Six candidates vied for the three available seats on the board, each of which carries a four-year term.

Gieszl, Weiss and Zimet all tallied nearly double the votes of the other three candidates in the race by the first count: Lawrence Butler earned 957 votes for 11.72% of votes tallied, John Galambos earned 1,042 votes for 12.76% of votes tallied and Anna Zane earned 992 votes for 12.15% of votes tallied.

Pitkin County Clerk Janice Vos Caudill said at 7:25 p.m. they had about 1,000 more ballots to scan plus what was in the drop-off boxes in Snowmass Village and Basalt town halls (which would not affect the Aspen questions). The next update is expected to come about 9 p.m.





The three seats up for grabs this year were those of Zimet, Susan Marolt and Dwayne Romero.

Zimet had to run for reelection to retain her spot, as 2021 marks the end at the end of her first four-year term. Marolt was term-limited after two four-year terms on the board. And Romero — who was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected to a full term in 2017 — was eligible to run for a second full term on the board but opted not to seek reelection.

Members Jonathan Nickell and Katy Frisch have two more years on their current terms after they were elected in 2019.

Zimet was the top vote-getter in her first bid for the board in 2017, when she outpaced three incumbents with 1,909 votes in her favor, good enough for 26.2% of all votes tallied. Marolt and Romero came in second and third in a tight race to score the other two seats; then-incumbent Margeaux Johansson did not earn enough votes to keep her seat.

In 2019, Galambos garnered 829 votes — 14.07% of votes tallied — in an unsuccessful bid for the board.

All six candidates in this year’s race agreed on the fundamental premise that the focus of the school board should be on what’s best for kids in the district, with mental health and pandemic learning both top-of-mind issues.

Contingent on state certification of the election results, the three winners could be sworn in as early as Nov. 16, when the board is scheduled to convene for a special meeting to recognize departing members, certify results, allow new members to take an oath of office and select officers, according to a discussion item from last week’s meeting agenda.

If results take longer for the state to certify, new members could be sworn in as late as Dec. 3 with an organizational meeting for officer selection scheduled no later than Dec. 9, according to an election timeline from the Colorado Association of School Boards.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com