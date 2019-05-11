Giant rock shuts down Highway 133 south of Carbondale in Crystal Valley

Rockfall in the Crystal Valley on Saturday morning has closed Highway 133 south of Carbondale and there is no estimated time for the road to reopen, according to Pitkin County officials.

A large rock is blocking both lanes about six miles south of Carbondale (mile marker 60), according to Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Monique Merritt who was on scene Saturday afternoon.

There is no expected time for the road to open and Colorado Department of Transportation officials and engineers are at the scene assessing how to best to remove the giant rock.

“The highway will be closed for an unknown amount of time,” said the alert, which was sent just before noon. “Please stay away from the area due to more rock falls anticipated.”

There are no reports or injuries or damage to any vehicles.

Merritt said the rockfall happened near the Nettle Creek bridge, and the rock is completely blocking the road.

“One person said it was bigger than a Suburban, but a couple of fire guys came back and said it was much bigger and completely blocking both lanes,” Merritt said.