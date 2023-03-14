Get ready for road work in Pitkin County

A $8.8 million project to repave 200 spots and pave another 200 at the Brush Creek park and ride will receive funding from the federal government and local entities.

File photo

Two road projects this summer in Pitkin County aim to improve Owl Creek Road and the paved section of Woody Creek Road.

Both roads are experiencing major drainage issues, among other problems, county officials said. The work aims to extend the life of the roads and reduce maintenance in the future. The bulk of the work will happen this summer, but the first phase kicks off later in March, when crews will replace irrigation culverts. Drivers should expect delays, they said.

Owl Creek Road

Owl Creek Road between Buttermilk and the town of Snowmass Village line, near the Tom Blake trailhead, will receive extensive repairs over the course of the project, which is expected to occur most of the summer.

Not only will the road be resurfaced, but drainage problems under the road will also be addressed. Drivers will be encouraged to use Brush Creek Road to access Highway 82.

Another construction project, led by the town of Snowmass Village, will close the in-town portion of Brush Creek Road from the Blue Roof Condos to the intersection with Owl Creek Road. Snowmass will be detouring traffic to Highline, Owl Creek, then back to Brush Creek.





Woody Creek Road

Another road construction project on 4.75 miles of Woody Creek Road will also affect traffic for most of the summer.

The work will be done on Woody Creek Road from the intersection with Upper River Road to the end of the pavement. Drivers will experience some delays and minimal closures as crews work on the narrow stretches of the road, officials said. There is no recommended detour for this work. One lane will open to traffic for the majority of the project.

“These projects — on Owl Creek Road and Woody Creek Road — rose to the top of the priority list of the Pitkin County Road Program because they badly need work, official said. Instead of doing a simple overlay, the projects for these roads are more extensive and include replacing culverts, drainage work, and more, according to the county.

The work will lengthen the life of the roads and reduce the chance of problems like cracks and potholes,” said Andrew Knapp, county engineer.

The cost of the two projects is $4.6 million and Grand River Construction has been contracted to do the work.

Brush Creek Park and Ride

Parking at the Brush Creek park and ride will be moved to a different section of the property and the number of parking spots will be reduced this summer to accommodate an expansion and redevelopment of the park and ride, county officials said.

The project will include improvements to lighting and landscaping, and will more than double the number of paved parking spaces from 200 to over 400 spaces. The project also includes adding EV charging stations.

During the work, parking will be relocated to the upvalley side of the Brush Creek park and ride in a dirt and gravel section of the parking lot. The number of available parking spaces will be reduced during construction.

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus service will be unaffected and the county will work with the contractor to accommodate special events, officials said. The $8.8 million project will be paid for with a federal grant ($2.5 million) and funds from the Elected Officials Transportation Committee. An exact date for start of construction hasn’t yet been determined.