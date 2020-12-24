Gerald Hines gets his due in Highland Bowl

Sunrise on Highland Bowl and Aspen Highlands ski area outside of Aspen.

The G5 line in Highland Bowl has a new name.

Aspen Skiing Co. announced Thursday it has renamed the trail Hines-Sight in honor of Gerald Hines, the former owner of Aspen Highlands who folded the ski area in with Skico in 1993 and developed the base area. Hines passed away earlier this year.

“The legacy of Gerald Hines, who was passionate about skiing, Aspen and the Bowl, will live on through the new run Hines-Sight,” Skico said in a statement.

Hines acquired Highlands from Harvard University in the early 1990s after founder Whip Jones donated the ski area to his alma mater. Hines supported the expansions into Deep Temerity and Highland Bowl, which elevated Highlands to a new level.

“Gerry’s passion for Aspen never waned. He could be seen riding his bike up Ashcroft and skiing the mountains until his passing in 2020,” Skico senior vice president of strategic planning Rich Burkley said in an email. “The twinkle in his eye lives on in his family and all of us who get to enjoy his lasting legacy in the community. Thank you, Gerry.”