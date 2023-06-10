Gents win season opener over Steamboat, eye exciting summer on rugby pitch

The Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club hosts Steamboat Springs on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. The Gents won, 40-5, to kick off their summer schedule.

The season opener for the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club on Saturday might have felt somewhat like practice considering so many teammates were lining up against each other.

Still, even with low numbers from the Steamboat Springs side and a few jersey swaps, the Gents were able to kick off their summer with a 40-5 win at Rio Grande Park.

“A lot of the boys are new, so it’s nice for them to be able to hop on the other team and get some game time in,” said Aspen player Cliff Kindred. “The best conditioning in my mind is being in a game, man. That game fitness. We just have to keep building on that. We know what we need to work on now from that one and take it into practice these next couple of weeks.”

This coming summer season looks to be the most anticipated and complete for the Gents since the start of the pandemic. Aspen’s roster is deep, the schedule is loaded, and a sizeable crowd during Saturday’s opener has the rugby club set up for a thrilling few months.

“We are very happy with what our personnel is, what our team looks to be building to,” said longtime coach Cameron McIntyre. “We are just getting more guys back to town this last week, so it also takes a bit to make sure which is the real combinations. All in all, it’s about what we would expect. We’ll get stronger from it.”





About the only piece really missing for the Gents is head coach Ben Mitchell, who first took over the keys to the program in summer 2019. He’s currently playing with the Seattle Seawolves of Major League Rugby and will rejoin the Aspen club when his MLR season ends.

Until then, McIntyre and veteran players such as Kindred, Jeff Barnhill, and Chris Campbell are leading the early-season charge.

“To be fair, if we didn’t share players, we would have had a lot more continuity,” McIntyre said of Saturday’s game with Steamboat. “We were playing against half … our guys, and they know where we’re at. But in general, I think we moved the ball around. We didn’t retain the ball as much as we would. That’s probably a sign of the first game. But we used the whole field pretty well. Defense was OK for the first game. A little bit of trying to make a little bit too much happen.”

The Gents led Steamboat 19-5 at halftime and rolled from there. It was hardly mid-season form, but it gave players the chance to get into the flow of an actual competition again.

“The altitude, it makes it really tough to run here, but I’m getting used to it,” said the Gents’ Martin Grandon, a second-year player who is originally from Chile and played in his country’s highest division of rugby. “It was a really good game. Tough at the beginning. We were a little bit anxious, I think. But second half, we proved what we were doing in training these past weeks. It was a great game. I’m happy with the score. I’m looking forward for the next games.”

Aspen’s 2023 schedule is pretty stacked. The Gents are off until traveling to Glenwood on June 24. On July 1, they’ll host the Denver Barbarians, who are coming off a national championship.

On July 8, Aspen will head to Steamboat for the annual Cowpie tournament before going to Vail for a single match on July 15. On July 22, the Griffins of Grand Junction come to town, followed by a return visit from Vail on July 29.

Then, on Aug. 5, the Gents will host the Ski Town Classic, a tournament that changes locations each year it’s held, with Aspen getting its turn this summer. Back-to-back road games at the Griffins (Aug. 12) and Boulder (Aug. 19) close out the summer slate.

This all leads up to Ruggerfest 55, which runs Sept. 14 to 17 in Aspen.

“The boys are really getting behind the team this year, as opposed to the last few years after COVID, shaking off all that cooped up, quarantine mode,” Kindred said. “Now the boys are out in full force.”

