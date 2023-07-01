Gear Review: Summertime lounging around

Bliss zero gravity chair

Summertime is all about lounging around with friends and family. These products help get your season off to the right start.

Bliss Zero Gravity Free Chair

I ran across this chair after a couple-hour stint of shopping in Denver with a friend and my mom. I was weary, and this chair stood in the middle of the floor, just waiting for me to plop down. It had me at zero gravity, but the blue Hawaiian flowers are what closed the sale. The drink tray, canopy and pillow were added bonuses, which not all zero-gravity-free lounge chairs offer.

I might not have thought the canopy was particularly important, seeing as I was shopping on a gray, early-April day, when I tend to forget that I don’t always want the sun on my face. The adjustable canopy provides adequate sun protection, and if you want to soak up the sun, it folds into the back of the chair frame and locks in place with snaps. The large side tray accommodates two cups, a phone, and a tablet; the removable pillow, which straps around the canvas chair, can be used for lumbar or head support, all of which I appreciate.

While the weather-resistant, PVC-coated woven polyester is durable and double bungees threaded through steel eyelets prevent the fabric from tearing, the Bliss lounger really shines in its comfort factor. Its ergonomically designed curved back rest cradles your whole body, easing sore feet and providing a bit of a floating feeling. It comes in two widths: 26-inches, which is plenty wide and roomy for me and accommodates up to 300 pounds, and 30 inches. Fully reclined, it extends 71 inches long. I was a little concerned about buying another bulky item to store in my garage during the winter, but the steel frame, which is rust-resistant due to its powder coating, folds up nicely, and it’s lightweight enough to easily carry out to my back deck. The locking gear reclining mechanism did take both me and my shopping friend a couple tries to get the hang of (No, we didn’t read the directions), but once you have it, you simply slip into a state of hovering above it all.





$135, blisshammocks.com

Rumpl beer blanket

Speaking of hanging out: It’s the fun, little details that make a gathering feel especially festive. Enter Rumpl’s beer blankets, sold separately or in a six-pack. Just like wine-glass charms, the various designs help everyone keep whose-is-whose drinks straight after milling about. The patriotic stars and stripes graphics are perfect for the upcoming holiday, or add a tropical feel to your Colorado activities with Blue Hawaii (You can probably guess which is my favorite). Other patterns include Retro Sunrise, Baja, or Lemonade Fade, camo, a tie-dye-like Blazing Gala, and more. The 100% post-consumer recycled polyester shell with insulation comes with a stain-resistant finish, is machine washable, and fits most 12 ounce and 16 ounce cans. And, it folds up in its own tiny stuff sack, making it easy to transport anywhere.

$9. Six-packs are normally $40, but some styles are on sale. Rumpl offers a free beer blanket six-pack on orders over $99, rumpl.com

Rhino Skeeter Scatter

Granted, this plant-powered, DEET-free bug repellant smells a lot better than OFF or many other commercial products, but when I first put it in my bag, I did wonder what that smell was and if the bottle was leaking (It wasn’t). My husband has no problem with the scent, and I did get used to it pretty quickly; it’s not overwhelming — it’s the 5% citronella oil that I think caught my attention after a long winter away from repellants. What I love about it is it’s made of 8% oil of lemon eucalyptus, 5% citronella oil, and other essential oils, so it’s not sticky or greasy. Best of all, the natural product actually does repel mosquitos. I tested it out at a lake house in Kentucky and didn’t get bit, so it seems to live up to its claim of repelling the blood-suckers for up to four hours.

Comes in 1-ounce, 4-ounce, and 8-ounce bottles, $4.99, $12.75, and $22, respectively. rhinoskinsolutions.com

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray

The first sunscreen spray I ever used happened to be in April on a Siesta Key vacation, and the bottle clogged up on us four days into our vacation, requiring another trip to the store. Sun Bum’s Mineral SPF 30 sunscreen spray didn’t gum up.

Just as important, it’s Hawaii Reef Complaint and cruelty-free and doesn’t contain all that crap other sunscreens do; it’s PABA-, paraben-, and fragrance-free. The active ingredient of 14% zinc oxide does make it feel a little zinc oxide-y when first applied, but ingredients like sunflower and safflower seed oil and aloe leaf juice ultimately give it a nice, soft, as opposed to sticky or thick, feel on your skin — and it doesn’t turn your body completely ghostly white. It’s my go-to for all water activities, particularly when it comes to lakes and oceans because it’s safe and lasts (though Sun Bum recommends reapplying after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating).

$20.49, sunbum.com

Govee RGBIC Warm White Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Smart Outdoor String Lights, model H7020

Unless it’s a new power tool, I’m never quite sure what to buy my dad for his birthday as a silly, fun gift — until we stayed at a VRBO, and he really got into outdoor string lights they hung on the porch. These string lights come in 48- and 96-foot lengths. The 48-foot length brings a festive vibe to one roomy corner of my parent’s back deck. Fifteen bright bulbs, measuring 3.7 inches long and 1.77 inches in diameter, can be programmed into 40 different scene modes, controlled via smart devices or the remote that comes with it. Plus, you can sync music with the changing-color light displays, which range from just one color to multicolored party lights and include flashing modes and constant modes.

For a few months now, the waterproof and shatterproof bulbs have remained intact and bright, night after night, despite some nasty storms my parents have had at their home. You can set timers, dim and increase light brightness, and link up to two sets of 48-foot string lights with just one power plug.

$69.99, us.govee.com