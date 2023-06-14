Gear Review: Father’s Day delights

Eddie bauer backpack

Every dad needs gear for Father’s Day, and, while you may know exactly what to get dad for his special day (or not), here are a handful of additional ideas to make it a bit more of a surprise.

Eddie Bauer 28L Birdseye Pack

Dads haul plenty of stuff, and this lightweight Eddie Bauer 28L Birdseye Pack is a great way to support a day of outdoor adventure. It comes complete with an internal pouch for a hydration reservoir, or you can use it as a pocket to separate items from the main compartment for quicker access. The shallower, external zipped pocket with its long pull provides quick access to phones, keys, and a couple of protein bars. Since mountain weather varies from intense sun to rain showers or wind, exterior cross-webbing offers additional ways to carry protective gear, like a rain jacket, hat, and more. Its padded back and shoulder straps, as well as all of its adjustments, make it extremely comfortable to hike with, and the nylon body is easy to spot clean. Cinching, then rolling and clipping down the sporty top ensures everything stays dry and dust free while on the trail. And, I just love the look of the black pack, with its sleek but subtle gray graphic design and its medium blue straps (including a removable waistbelt) and cross-webbing. $129. eddiebauer.com

Pit Command fire tool

Ever since I can remember, my parents have been building fires. Campfires are a mesmerizing gathering place to commune with nature, and each other, but obviously, keeping it all under control is essential. That’s where Pit Command tools come into play. The company arose from the idea that “fire pit owners are tired of simply poking their fire — they want to command it.” Though the website states that the Commander, the longest of the three-in-one fire pit tools, is 30 inches, by my stick, it measures just over 26 inches. Still, it’s plenty long to control medium and somewhat larger fires. Its axe-like chopper splits already burning wood, and the serrated hook allows dad to roll and push even heftier logs. Its carbon steel construction makes it relatively lightweight at 2 pounds, 5 ounces, while remaining uber-strong. The custom molded grip makes it easy and comfortable to hold onto while poking and prodding those flames. Decent sized rubber tips protect the sharp points on the 7 ½ inch ax-like head. The commander is a pretty badass looking tool, one that might inspire some Stephen King-esque fireside stories, which just adds to memory-making experiences. It comes in all black or a combination of black and orange, army-like green, or burgundy red. Best of all, they’re made in the USA; the company remains committed to contributing to a “better quality of life for local workers and stronger economies for our communities.” $149, or buy two fire tools, like the Talons, with 24-inches of reach and 2-inch pinchers on either side, for 20%. Buying three tools gets you 30% off. pitcommand.com





TPU Guide Waterproof Case for Smartphones

I admit that I didn’t put this case to the absolute acid test in terms submerging it 32.8 feet for one hour to fully test that, as the website says, it meets IPX8 testing standards, but I did submerge it in about 6 inches of water for about 10 minutes, and everything stayed completely dry, so it passes my test for my (and my dad’s) uses, which mostly involve getting caught in the rain — no leaky seams or anything. It is true that, to ensure its waterproofness, the plastic zip lock is a little tricky to open once it’s closed, but that’s a necessary consequence of its purpose. After zip locking, fold it four times until it sticks together, and then Velcro the adhered flap for triple protection. The case is designed to fit snug for a low profile, but I was able to get my iPhone, which sits in a somewhat bulky but protective OtterBox, in the large size, which measures 6.7″ x 3.6″ and weighs a very light 1 ounce (The small size measures 5.8″ x 3.3″). The durable, transparent 0.15 mm “optic grade” and touch-compatible TPU screen works great to scroll and even zoom in on text and photos. Though I wouldn’t take high-quality photos I wanted to appear super crisp or to enlarge through the protective device, I was pretty amazed at the quality of photos that it takes. I compared an indoor fireplace photo, an outdoor yard scene, and a photo of a family photo with and without the use of the protective transparency. First, I was surprised that through the transparency the face-finder feature worked, zeroing in on four faces. Both the fireplace and yard photo came out very nicely, but without the protective device covering the camera lenses, the photo was just a bit clearer and crisper. The photo of the faces in the family photo were not nearly as sharp with the encasement, but, again, that’s to be expected; I’m just glad that if I happen upon fleeting wildlife or a fading rainbow, I can capture the moment with decent clarity (Note: Make sure you pay attention to which way you orient the camera to ensure all lenses show through). The protective case doesn’t come with a carrying strap, but a lanyard or the like works well. Overall, this is an excellent case with a great price point. $34.95 for large; $29.95 for regular. seatosummit.com

Atomic Child Socksmith Outlands Collection socks

Add a little adventurous play to dad’s day with Atomic Child’s multicolored socks. Available in a variety of graphics, from mountain scenes and wildlife — including, of course, sasquatch — these socks are fun without screaming, “Look at me! I’m the wildest sock around.” Instead, their tasteful, mostly earth-toned colors artistically support an outdoor lifestyle (Check out the “no wifi” design). Atomic Child’s hiking socks are ultrasoft and cozy — because why shouldn’t dad envelop his feet in pampered comfort? They’re thicker than the company’s casual socks, with padded heels and toes, but they breathe well, with a high-quality blend of wicking cotton (78%), polyester, nylon, and 1% spandex. While the artwork is one of the main standouts in this sock (Atomic Child’s motto is “no boring sock”), these socks are great for hiking. I did find them a bit slippery on one of my finished wooden floors but had no problem on Pergo, tile, and other interior surfaces. $18. atomicchild.com

TINCUP Fourteener and Rye

The essence of whiskey has become a bit watered down since the 2000s as nearly every region in the United States claims its own version of bourbon, America’s original spirit. But the small-batch whiskey story took root in Colorado during the mining days. Jess Graber, co-founderofStranahan Whiskey, has strengthened that, launching the TINCUP brand, a modern take on whiskey, which has become an acclaimed national product. Named from the old mining town, Tincup, on the Western side of the Rockies, the spirit pays homage to Colorado’s 14ers through its new Fourteener (It’s also giving back $14,000 to the Colorado Fourteener Initiative to help preserve and restore trails). The Fourteener has been aged for 14 years in new white American oak barrels. The rich, smooth bourbon’s taste is quite approachable with hints of butterscotch and caramel. Despite its heft of 42% alcohol content, it has a nice, light, approachable character, nicely drinkable straight, as well as in a cocktail, without being overpowering. Created for outdoor adventures, each TINCUP bottle comes with its own metal shot “glass.” The company’s website even suggests adding the likes of pine needles or birch bark to the whiskey, as well as pouring half a cup in a frying pan with butter, salt, pepper, onions, and a steak over campfire embers. TINCUP also makes a 90-proof rye whiskey, which is distilled and aged for three years. Its bold spice is perfect for an old fashioned. Fourteener, $69.99, rye, $34. tincupwhiskey.com

Firelight 750 Flask

Pair TINCUP with a High Camp Flask. The company specializes in bar-quality flasks and drinkware that are built with the adventurous lifestyle in mind. With its 750 ml capacity, the Firelight 750 Flask’s three-piece bar set is designed to be passed around the campfire to share drinks — an entire fifth of your favorite spirit, or a full bottle of wine, to be exact. While the double-walled, vacuum-insulated flask keeps drinks cold on any summer day for about 24 hours, on cooler camping nights with the kids, dad can bring pure hot chocolate and keep it warm. The two double-walled tumblers allow you to hold your warm drink comfortably, better than a mug, and the no-drip lip allows for a clean pour, no matter how sticky your chosen drink is. Six grooves in the tumblers make them easier to hold, but the real standout feature involves the magnetic screw-on top. I mean, let’s face it: It’s dark, you’re drinking — these little details could get lost camping, rendering your flask useless, but the magnetic top strongly adheres to the bottom of the tumblers (inside and out). Its magnetic lock system also ensures a leak-proof experience. The 11-ounce tumblers also fit securely on the flask. The 11.75-inch high flask weighs 29 ounces (1.81 pounds) empty. You can custom engrave it for dad and choose from four finishes: gunmetal, stainless steel, copper, or British racing green. Upgrade to the Orox leather holster ($65) for easier carrying. $125 (During the Father’s Day sale, save up to 20%).

