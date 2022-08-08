GasBuddy survey: Gas prices falling across Colorado

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 23.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 fuel stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 71.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 49.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the past week and stands at $5.14 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $3.03 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.99 per gallon, a difference of $2.96 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon today. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.





Historical gasoline prices for Aug. 8 in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years (in price per gallon):

2021: $3.64 (U.S. average: $3.18)

2020: $2.44 (U.S. average: $2.17)

2019: $2.70 (U.S. average: $2.66)

2018: $2.88 (U.S. average: $2.87)

2017: $2.36 (U.S. average: $2.36)

2016: $2.10 (U.S. average: $2.12)

2015: $2.77 (U.S. average: $2.60)

2014: $3.61 (U.S. average: $3.47)

2013: $3.53 (U.S. average: $3.58)

2012: $3.47 (U.S. Average: $3.65)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins: $4.10 per gallon, down 24.7 cents from last week’s $4.35 per gallon.

Colorado Springs: $4.16 per gallon, down 23.6 cents from last week’s $4.39 per gallon.

Denver: $4.07 per gallon, down 22.5 cents from last week’s $4.29 per gallon.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan expects to see diesel keep dropping as well.

“We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa,” De Haan said.

