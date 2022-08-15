GasBuddy: Gas prices continue falling across Colorado

GasBuddy

Courtesy

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 82.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $2.89 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $5.19 per gallon, a difference of $2.30 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon today. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices per gallon in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:





August 15, 2021: $3.67 (U.S. average: $3.17)

August 15, 2020: $2.44 (U.S. average: $2.17)

August 15, 2019: $2.65 (U.S. average: $2.63)

August 15, 2018: $2.86 (U.S. average: $2.85)

August 15, 2017: $2.37 (U.S. average: $2.34)

August 15, 2016: $2.09 (U.S. average: $2.12)

August 15, 2015: $2.83 (U.S. average: $2.67)

August 15, 2014: $3.66 (U.S. average: $3.46)

August 15, 2013: $3.51 (U.S. average: $3.53)

August 15, 2012: $3.50 (U.S. average: $3.71)

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”

