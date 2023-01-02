Gas prices rise with new year

Close up of diesel and petrol fuel pistols at a gas station.

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/gal Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 22.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 39.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $2.09/gal yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/gal, a difference of $2.30/gal. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.09/gal while the highest was $4.39/gal, a difference of $2.30/gal.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/gal today. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:





Jan. 2, 2022: $3.26/gal (U.S. Average: $3.26/gal)

Jan. 2, 2021: $2.30/gal (U.S. Average: $2.25/gal)

Jan. 2, 2020: $2.73/gal (U.S. Average: $2.59/gal)

Jan. 2, 2019: $2.36/gal (U.S. Average: $2.25/gal)

Jan. 2, 2018: $2.48/gal (U.S. Average: $2.49/gal)

Jan. 2, 2017: $2.22/gal (U.S. Average: $2.34/gal)

Jan. 2, 2016: $1.84/gal (U.S. Average: $1.99/gal)

Jan. 2, 2015: $2.10/gal (U.S. Average: $2.21/gal)

Jan. 2, 2014: $3.15/gal (U.S. Average: $3.32/gal)

Jan. 2, 2013: $2.96/gal (U.S. Average: $3.28/gal)

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end,” he said. “While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023. Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. See http://prices.GasBuddy.com