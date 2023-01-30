Gas prices rise nearly $1 a gallon in a month

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have risen 17.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79/gal Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 55 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $2.23/gal, while the most expensive was $4.79/gal, a difference of $2.56/gal. The lowest price in the state Monday was $2.23/gal while the highest was $4.79/gal, a difference of $2.56/gal.

Aspen area prices ranged from $5.09/gal downtown and $5.56 at the ABC to $5.59 in Snowmass Village.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/gal today.





The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:

Jan. 30, 2022: $3.24/gal (U.S. Average: $3.34/gal)

Jan. 30, 2021: $2.37/gal (U.S. Average: $2.43/gal)

Jan. 30, 2020: $2.59/gal (U.S. Average: $2.49/gal)

Jan. 30, 2019: $2.16/gal (U.S. Average: $2.27/gal)

Jan. 30, 2018: $2.52/gal (U.S. Average: $2.59/gal)

Jan. 30, 2017: $2.18/gal (U.S. Average: $2.27/gal)

Jan. 30, 2016: $1.70/gal (U.S. Average: $1.80/gal)

Jan. 30, 2015: $1.88/gal (U.S. Average: $2.04/gal)

Jan. 30, 2014: $3.16/gal (U.S. Average: $3.27/gal)

Jan. 30, 2013: $3.03/gal (U.S. Average: $3.40/gal)

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5.”