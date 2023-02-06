Gas prices rise in Colorado, dip nationwide

GasBuddy

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have risen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.89/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 88.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 61.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $2.01/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.99/g, a difference of $2.98/g.

In the Aspen area, regular gas was going for $5.09/g downtown, $5.55/g at the ABC, and $5.39 in Snowmass Village, while it was $4.31/g in Woody Creek.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today. The national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.





Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:

Feb. 6, 2022: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Feb. 6, 2021: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

Feb. 6, 2020: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

Feb. 6, 2019: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

Feb. 6, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

Feb. 6, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

Feb. 6, 2016: $1.64/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

Feb. 6, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

Feb. 6, 2014: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

Feb. 6, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally-weak demand,” he said. “For diesel, we’re likely to see more declines and potentially much more significant in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell off. And a with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle, as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline but be wary, as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”