Gas prices rise 85 cents a gallon in a month

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have risen 33.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/gal; Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 84.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 36.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $2.93/gal, while the most expensive was $4.74/gal, a difference of $1.81/gal. The lowest price in the state was $2.93/gal while the highest was $4.74/gal, a difference of $1.81/gal.

For the Aspen area Monday, prices ran from $4.79/gal in downtown Aspen and $4.99/gal in Snowmass Village to $3.89/gal in Woody Creek, according to Autoblog.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/gal today. The national average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.





Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 19 years:

Jan. 23, 2022: $3.25/gal (U.S. Average: $3.32/gal)

Jan. 23, 2021: $2.35/gal (U.S. Average: $2.39/gal)

Jan. 23, 2020: $2.62/gal (U.S. Average: $2.54/gal)

Jan. 23, 2019: $2.22/gal (U.S. Average: $2.29/gal)

Jan. 23, 2018: $2.50/gal (U.S. Average: $2.55/gal)

Jan. 23, 2017: $2.22/gal (U.S. Average: $2.30/gal)

Jan. 23, 2016: $1.75/gal (U.S. Average: $1.83/gal)

Jan. 23, 2015: $1.87/gal (U.S. Average: $2.03/gal)

Jan. 23, 2014: $3.17/gal (U.S. Average: $3.28/gal)

Jan. 23, 2013: $2.83/gal (U.S. Average: $3.31/gal)

“Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn’t been slowed much by a surge in new Covid cases,” he said. “In addition, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”