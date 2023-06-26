Gas prices rise 10% over past week across state

GasBuddy

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have risen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.60/gal Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 17.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 127.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $2.97/gal yesterday while the most expensive was $4.59/gal, a difference of $1.62/gal. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.97/gal while the highest was $4.59/gal, a difference of $1.62/gal.

In the Aspen area, regular gas was listed at $4.89 at the Main Street station, $5.26 at ABC, $5.59 (for full service) in Snowmass Village, $4.10 in Woody Creek, and $4.79 at the Highway 82 turnoff to old Snowmass, according to AutoBlog.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54/gal. The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 134.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.





Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:

June 26, 2022: $4.88/gal (U.S. Average: $4.88/gal)

June 26, 2021: $3.38/gal (U.S. Average: $3.09/gal)

June 26, 2020: $2.44/gal (U.S. Average: $2.17/gal)

June 26, 2019: $2.81/gal (U.S. Average: $2.69/gal)

June 26, 2018: $2.91/gal (U.S. Average: $2.85/gal)

June 26, 2017: $2.31/gal (U.S. Average: $2.25/gal)

June 26, 2016: $2.25/gal (U.S. Average: $2.31/gal)

June 26, 2015: $2.65/gal (U.S. Average: $2.78/gal)

June 26, 2014: $3.60/gal (U.S. Average: $3.68/gal)

June 26, 2013: $3.64/gal (U.S. Average: $3.54/gal)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.60/gal, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.50/gal.

Colorado Springs- $3.61/gal, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.52/gal.

Denver- $3.59/gal, up 12.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.47/gal.

“It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead,” he said. “Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks. Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”

GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.