Gas prices go up across state in past week

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have risen 14.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/gal Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 24.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 38.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $2.83/gal while the most expensive was $4.34/gal, a difference of $1.51/gal. The lowest price in the state was $2.83/gal while the highest was $4.34/gal, a difference of $1.51/gal.

In the Aspen area, regular gas was listed at $4.89 at the Main Street station, $5.07 at ABC, $5.39 in Snowmass Village, $4.09 in Woody Creek, and $4.49 at the Highway 82 turnoff to old Snowmass, according to AutoBlog.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/gal Monday. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.





Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:

April 17, 2022: $3.91/gal (U.S. Average: $4.06/gal)

April 17, 2021: $2.95/gal (U.S. Average: $2.86/gal)

April 17, 2020: $1.85/gal (U.S. Average: $1.79/gal)

April 17, 2019: $2.75/gal (U.S. Average: $2.84/gal)

April 17, 2018: $2.64/gal (U.S. Average: $2.73/gal)

April 17, 2017: $2.33/gal (U.S. Average: $2.41/gal)

April 17, 2016: $2.05/gal (U.S. Average: $2.11/gal)

April 17, 2015: $2.28/gal (U.S. Average: $2.43/gal)

April 17, 2014: $3.52/gal (U.S. Average: $3.66/gal)

April 17, 2013: $3.54/gal (U.S. Average: $3.52/gal)

“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two,” he said. “Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. See http://prices.GasBuddy.com