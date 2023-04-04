Gas prices dip again over past week

GasBuddy

Courtesy

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45/g on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 52.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 49.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.16 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $2.73/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.71/g, a difference of $1.98/g. The lowest price in the state Tuesday was $2.73/g while the highest was $4.71/g, a difference of $1.98/g.

In the Aspen area, regular gas was listed at $4.69 at the Main Street station, $4.71 at ABC, $5.29 in Snowmass Village, $4.09 in Woody Creek, and $4.19 at the Highway 82 turnoff to old Snowmass, according to AutoBlog.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today. The national average is up 11.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 68.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.





Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:

April 3, 2022: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)

April 3, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 3, 2020: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

April 3, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

April 3, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 3, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

April 3, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 3, 2015: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 3, 2014: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

April 3, 2013: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

“With oil prices continuing their climb last week, gasoline prices were pushed higher across much of the country. But, the real headline happened this weekend when OPEC+ members unexpectedly decided to cut over a million barrels per day of oil production, sending oil prices back over $80 per barrel. More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While demand has been somewhat soft this spring, the move to cut oil production ahead of the busiest months for consumption certainly sends a message that OPEC+ countries are aligned in their desire for consumers to pay more.asbuddy While the initial impact to consumers could be 10 to 20 cents at the pump, there could be further developments in the days or weeks ahead that enhance the impact, especially as motorists prepare for the summer driving season.”