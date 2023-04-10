Gas prices continue to fall across state

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/gal Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 49.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 52.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $2.78/gal while the most expensive was $4.49/gal, a difference of $1.71/gal. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.78/gal while the highest was $4.49/gal, a difference of $1.71/gal.

In the Aspen area, regular gas was listed at $4.69 at the Main Street station, $4.89 at ABC, $4.99 in Snowmass Village, $4.09 in Woody Creek, and $4.19 at the Highway 82 turnoff to old Snowmass, according to AutoBlog.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57/g today. The national average is up 13.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.





Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:

April 10, 2022: $3.92/gal (U.S. Average: $4.10/gal)

April 10, 2021: $2.92/gal (U.S. Average: $2.85/gal)

April 10, 2020: $1.90/gal (U.S. Average: $1.84/gal)

April 10, 2019: $2.65/gal (U.S. Average: $2.79/gal)

April 10, 2018: $2.57/gal (U.S. Average: $2.66/gal)

April 10, 2017: $2.28/gal (U.S. Average: $2.39/gal)

April 10, 2016: $1.93/gal (U.S. Average: $2.04/gal)

April 10, 2015: $2.23/gal (U.S. Average: $2.40/gal)

April 10, 2014: $3.53/gal (U.S. Average: $3.61/gal)

April 10, 2013: $3.58/gal (U.S. Average: $3.57/gal)

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps,” he said. “However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. See http://prices.GasBuddy.com