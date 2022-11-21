Gas price dip comes as holiday gift

Close up of diesel and petrol fuel pistols at a gas station. The fuel crisis continues and the cost of fuel is going up

Getty Images

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/gal today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 25.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $2.46/gal Sunday while the most expensive was $4.47/gal, a difference of $2.01/gal. The lowest price in the state was $2.46/gal while the highest was $4.47/gal, a difference of $2.01/gal.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/gal today. The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:





Nov. 21, 2021: $3.52/gal (U.S. Average: $3.39/gal)

Nov. 21, 2020: $2.21/gal (U.S. Average: $2.11/gal)

Nov. 21, 2019: $2.86/gal (U.S. Average: $2.60/gal)

Nov. 21, 2018: $2.81/gal (U.S. Average: $2.58/gal)

Nov. 21, 2017: $2.58/gal (U.S. Average: $2.52/gal)

Nov. 21, 2016: $2.03/gal (U.S. Average: $2.13/gal)

Nov. 21, 2015: $1.95/gal (U.S. Average: $2.08/gal)

Nov. 21, 2014: $2.88/gal (U.S. Average: $2.83/gal)

Nov. 21, 2013: $3.13/gal (U.S. Average: $3.21/gal)

Nov. 21, 2012: $3.40/gal (U.S. Average: $3.42/gal)

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel,” he said. “It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”