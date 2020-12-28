Gas outage to limit food, heat options at Aspen Mountain

Skiers and snowboarders on Aspen Mountain will have limited options for food and warmth Monday because of the natural gas outage that hit Aspen on Sunday night, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Monday morning.

Lifts and mountain operations on Aspen Mountain will run as normal, however, the outage will impact mountain dining and indoor spaces, Skico said in an announcement Monday. Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk will not be affected.

A widespread gas outage late Sunday night left more than 3,500 Black Hills Energy customers in Aspen without heat or hot water. The outage is expected to last through Monday for many customers, according to an update Sunday night from Black Hills Energy.

The on-mountain dining at the Sundeck and Bonnie’s will be open Monday, but there will be a limited menu featuring mostly grab-and-go and pre-packaged options, Skico said.

“In addition there will not be heat, however, the tent located outside of the Sundeck will be heated if you need to warm up. In addition, the igloos outside of Bonnie’s will have heat,” Skico said.

Ajax Tavern, which is at the base of Aspen Mountain, will not be open for lunch, and Skico said its hotels — The Little Nell and Limelight Aspen — will be serving hotel guests only in their restaurants until full service is restored.