Gas leak closes Highway 82 east of Aspen
Highway 82 is closed east of Aspen on Thursday afternoon because of a gas leak in the area, Pitkin County officials said in an alert just after 1:30 p.m..
The road is closed in both directions at Difficult Campground, which is about 3 miles east of Aspen.
Just after 2 p.m. officials said the road could be closed for another hour or longer.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
