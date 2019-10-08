Update: Gas leak clamped, people cleared to return to Base Village area

A gas leak in Base Village on Tuesday morning prompted evacuations of businesses and residences in the area.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

People evacuated from Base Village due to a natural gas leak Tuesday morning were given the all clear to return to the area just before 1 p.m.

According to Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson, the gas leak coming from a meter near the Treehouse Kids Adventure Center parking lot was clamped around 12:45 p.m.

After checking the safety of the clamp and gas levels in the Base Village area, evacuated residents, guests and employees were given the OK to return, Olson said.

About 175 people were evacuated from the Base Village area Tuesday morning after the gas meter broke near the Treehouse center.

According to alerts from Pitkin County, residents and businesses in the area were asked to leave buildings and people were not allowed to “access or start a car in the parking garage.”

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue responded to the leak, along with technicians from Black Hills Energy and officials from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department, Snowmass Village and Basalt police departments, Olson said.

Public safety officials first received a call at 7:30 a.m. about the audible gas leak, and people were evacuated from all Base Village properties, including the Limelight hotel, Capitol Peak, Hayden Lodge, Lichenhearth, and Tamarack properties.

Carriage Way was closed from Wood Road up to Daly Lane at the Snowmass Mall, and a check in area for evacuees was set up outside of the Base Village parking garage entrance.

Pitkin Emergency Alert for the Snowmass Village area(s): Due to gas leak, Base village properties need to evacuate. Residents on the east side of base village, Limelight and Bldg 7 areas, proceed east to the Viceroy hotel via fire lane. Residents on west side of base village, Tam — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) October 8, 2019

Carly West, Black Hills Energy community affairs manager, said company’s team will continue to investigate the cause of the gas leak, but can assure customers that the area has been made safe.