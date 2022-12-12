Gas 40 cents cheaper than last year at this time

GasBuddy

Courtesy

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have fallen 12.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 47.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado on Monday was priced at $2.17/g while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of $2.22/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports, covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:





Dec. 12, 2021: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

Dec. 12, 2020: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

Dec. 12, 2019: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

Dec. 12, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

Dec. 12, 2017: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

Dec. 12, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

Dec. 12, 2015: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

Dec. 12, 2014: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

Dec. 12, 2013: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

Dec. 12, 2012: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week, as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week,” he said. “We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. See http://prices.GasBuddy.com .