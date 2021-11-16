Garfield County Coroner ID’s man killed in car crash near Sunlight resort

A person who died fleeing the scene of an alleged burglary attempt earlier this month in Glenwood Springs was identified Tuesday.

David Bratton, 36, of Glenwood Springs was involved in a crash at 4 Mile Road on Nov. 2, according to information released by Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire on Tuesday.

A forensic pathologist performed an autopsy Nov. 4. Bratton’s cause of death, however, is still pending investigation, Glassmire said.

“The decedent’s cause of death is pending investigation,” Glassmire states. “His manner of death is being investigated as an accident.”

Around 7:20 p.m. Nov. 2, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress call at a residence at 4 Mile Road. Upon arrival, Bratton allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, eventually heading southwest toward Sunlight Mountain Resort.





Bratton eventually turned around at Sunlight and began heading back toward Glenwood Springs. At some point after changing course, Bratton crashed into a ravine and died, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson originally reported.

Sheriff’s deputies were not in pursuit at the time of the crash, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Walt Stowe said last week.

Instead, deputies responded by engaging in a reverse 911 call, which informed residents in the area to stay inside with doors and vehicles locked until the suspect could be located.

The call was canceled once deputies located the crash site.

No other suspects were involved in the incident, and the Colorado State Patrol’s accident reconstruction specialists assisted in investigating the crash site and the scene of the burglary.

