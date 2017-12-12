Garfield County authorities revive cold case from 2008

Garfield County authorities are reviving a decade-old cold case and offering a reward for information on a woman missing since 2008.

Ronda Henrichsen, a New Mexico woman, was last seen in Garfield County on June 21, 2008.

She was 53 at the time she went missing and would now be 62 years old. Crime Stoppers of Garfield County describes her as a woman of slender build, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 140 pounds.

“She had long brown hair with some gray that she usually kept braided and on top of her head, often covered with a turban. Her eyes were hazel green and she had white skin with freckles,” according to a Crime Stoppers release.

A member of the Sikh religion, she went by the name Hari Jiwan Kaur Khalsa.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Files says that she was last seen at the Glenwood Springs Hostel on Grand Avenue.

