Gardner and Bertuglia re-elected, Klesner claims open seat on Holy Cross Energy board

An election for the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors has yielded the re-election of two incumbents while a new candidate claimed an open seat, Holy Cross announced in a news release Tuesday.

Incumbent Kristen Bertuglia of the Northern District was re-elected with 31% of the vote, while Robert Gardner of the Southern District won his re-election with 44% of the vote. Meanwhile, Keith Klesner won his first term on the board by garnering 16% of the vote.

In total, 10 individuals were nominated for three seats on the board of Holy Cross Energy, a not-for-profit member-owned electric cooperative. The election concluded June 10.

“This year’s election was filled with many highly qualified candidates and we thank all of them for their interest in serving on HCE’s board of directors,” said Board Chair Dave Munk. “We also congratulate Ms. Bertuglia, Mr. Klesner and Mr. Gardner on their election.”

This will be Bertuglia’s fourth term serving on the HCE Board of Directors. She is the Town of Vail’s environmental sustainability director and is also currently serving at the Colorado Communities for Climate Action chair.

Gardner has served on the HCE Board of Directors since 2012. Prior to that he worked for HCE for over 30 years in operations, administrative and executive management positions, retiring in 2005.

The newcomber Klesner is a principal program manager with Microsoft and has 20-plus years “of planning reliable and efficient infrastructure for federal and corporate clients as well as leading green building design and construction and integrate renewable power on dozens of projects,” according to HCE.

The HCE Board consists of seven directors, who are elected to represent three geographic districts: Western District with one director, Northern District with four directors, and Southern District with two directors.