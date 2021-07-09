Gallery Night Aspen will celebrate Anderson Ranch Recognition Week

Simone Leigh is Anderson Ranch’s 2021 International Artist Honoree. Courtesy photo



A group of 10 contemporary art galleries in Aspen will host a citywide art crawl in Aspen on Tuesday evening, hosting gallery receptions in celebration of Anderson Ranch Recognition Week.

The participating galleries are a mix of stalwart local institutions and many of the new players who have arrived in Aspen this summer amid the pandemic. Dubbed “Gallery Night Aspen,” it will include Almine Rech, Baldwin Gallery, Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Casterline | Goodman, Galerie Maximillian, Harvey Breston Gallery, Honor Fraser, Lehmann Maupin, Marianne Boesky and White Cube.

Receptions will run from 5-7 p.m.

Anderson Ranch’s inaugural Recognition Week will open Monday and run through the end of the week on the Snowmass Village campus.

Public events on the schedule include a Wednesday afternoon lecture by feminist activist artists The Guerrilla Girls at Schermer Meeting Hall and Wednesday night’s dinner-and-a-movie event, co-hosted with Aspen Film, featuring a screening of the film “Babette’s Feast” and a multi-course dinner inspired by it. Tickets are still available for both.

Thursday’s noon talk by 2021 International Artist Honoree Simone Leigh is registered to capacity, but Anderson Ranch will livestream the event for free at http://www.andersonranch.org . A free livestream of the Guerrilla Girls talk will also be available.

Thursday night will feature a performance by jazz and gospel singer Lizz Wright, presented in partnership with Jazz Aspen Snowmass.

Leigh will be honored at Friday’s gala-style Recognition Dinner. Hosted in pre-pandemic times at other venues, this year’s $2,500-per-seat event will be hosted on campus. It is preceded by a free noon reading and talk at the Soldner Ceramics studio with author and cultural historian Saidiya Hartman, presented in partnership with Aspen Words. Registration is required at andersonranch.org.