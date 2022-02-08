Gaffigan commands $60K for two performances at Wheeler
Stand-up comedian will appear for two sold-out shows Feb. 19
Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan will get paid just shy of $70,000 when he appears for two sold-out performances at the Wheeler Opera House later this month.
Aspen City Council on Tuesday approved the contract between the city and Chimichanga Productions Inc., representing Gaffigan.
Council had to approve the contract because the city’s procurement process requires council approval of all contracts with a value of $50,000 or higher, according to Lisa Rigsby Peterson, executive director of Wheeler Opera House.
The value of the contract for the services of Gaffigan, who will appear at the Wheeler on Feb. 19, is $66,850.
The contractual fee for Gaffigan’s two performances totals $60,000. There are additional travel buyout costs of $2,500, a lodging buyout of $3,100, a $1,000 fee for the opening comedian and two per diems totaling $250, according to Rigsby Peterson.
Anticipated ticket sales for the two performances total $70,128 and are expected to fully offset the cost of the two performances, she added.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat’s Mick Dierdorff goes down in Olympic men’s snowboard cross quarterfinals, ending run at a medal
Mick Dierdorff of Steamboat Springs has been competing in snowboard cross at a high level for more than a decade, so he knows all too well how cruel the sport can be.