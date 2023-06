People take a photo during a grand tasting at the Food & Wine Classic on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Photos from the first day of the Food & Wine Classic as it celebrates 40 years in Aspen. Photos by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.

Chef Claudette Zepeda leads a Food & Wine Classic seminar on Friday inside the St. Regis. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Chef Claudette Zepeda leads a seminar on Friday inside the St. Regis Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Famed chef Bobby Flay leads a Food & Wine Classic seminar inside the St. Regis on Friday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Celebrity chefs, from left, Andrew Zimmern, Stephanie Izard, Maneet Chauhan and Claudette Zepeda pose for a photo in front of the 40th anniversary display during the Food & Wine Classic on Friday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A dish is restocked during the first grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic on Friday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Food waits to be eaten during the first grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic on Friday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Guests and workers chat during the first grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic on Friday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A glass of wine is poured during the first grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic on Friday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People wander about during the first grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic on Friday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A glass of wine is poured during the first grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic on Friday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Dessert is served at the Barcelona Wine Bar during a grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A dish is made at the Barcelona Wine Bar during the first grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A worker looks for the right bottle of wine for a guest during the Food & Wine Classic on Friday. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

NBA star CJ McCollum poses for a photo during the Food & Wine Classic on Friday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People wander about during the first grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic on Friday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People wander about during the first grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic on Friday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People pose for a photo during the first grand tasting of the Food & Wine Classic on Friday in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times