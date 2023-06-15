Full summer steam ahead for Basalt’s Midland Avenue Streetscape Project

A rendering of what Historic Downtown Basalt will look like once construction is finished.

Town of Basalt/Courtesy image

With input from two potential contractors, the Basalt town staff updated the Town Council that summer construction will proceed for the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project.

Responding to significant public input that the summer construction would negatively impact their businesses, the council issued a request for proposals for Phase II construction in March — specifically seeking input on the potential cost and timeline impacts of suspending construction work from June 1 to Sept. 1 of project years.

Gould Construction and Stutsman-Gerbaz responded, and both said that excluding summer from the construction timeline would result in significant timeline and budget impacts.

“They noted that it would increase the duration of the project to a three- to five -year project and increase costs by at least 50%, if not greater,” Town Engineer Catherine Christoff said. “We understand that this may be disappointing to some that were hoping for that winter construction.”

She also relayed the respondents’ concern over worker safety and the need to work and rework project components like compaction of raw materials.





The compounding cost of construction work also factored into the decision to stick with the summer construction schedule. She said that the Colorado Department of Transportation construction cost index showed double-digit quarterly increases since 2021.

The multi-million dollar project’s goals include updating aging infrastructure, bringing storefronts and sidewalks to ADA-compliance, and altering the parking layout. It was approved in a 2021 ballot measure as part of the 2020 Basalt Master Plan.

Laura Maine, owner of Spanish restaurant Tempranillo in downtown Basalt, spoke up after the update presentation, asking about financial compensation for businesses and criticizing the town. She and many other business owners are worried about the financial impact of peak season-long construction.

Maine presented the council with a petition signed by more than 30 downtown Basalt workers calling for the construction schedule to exclude summer back in March.

And Ted Guy, another vocal critic of the summer construction and changes to the parking layout, continued the petition with more than 200 signatures.

It criticized the November 2021 ballot question that approved future Midland Avenue improvements, saying that the scope of the ballot question was too narrow to allow today’s streetscape project. That ballot measure passed 70% to 30%.

Michelle Thibeault, town planning director, said that staff analyzed the names and found that only 80 signatories are residents of the town and only 42 are registered voters.

“We have recently been told by some businesses that they sign these petitions to avoid potential retribution by the petition circulators,” she said in an email. “I don’t know how many signatures this is applicable to, but I suppose it could be a factor in petitions in general.”

At the meeting, Mayor Bill Kane felt the need to address project critics who have expressed frustration they felt town staff and council were unresponsive to concerns and complaints.

“You’ve made your point. It was listened to and it was acted on,” he said. “We’re dealing with the consequences of it right now.”

He said that water line work will likely extend into 2024 because of re-issuing an RFP for Phase II to examine the impacts of a construction schedule that excludes summer work.

The Basalt Sunday Market will begin this weekend. It is usually set up along the Midland Spur, just behind Town Hall, but will be held in the River Park, just across Two Rivers Road from the Spur, until further notice to accommodate the construction.

Early projections of the Phase I schedule aimed for completion ahead of the first Sunday Market but were careful to say that work could run from mid to late June.

An update on Phase II of the project will come before the Town Council on June 27.