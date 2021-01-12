Fueled by coronavirus, Colorado saw an increase in deaths in 2020

Deaths in Colorado from all causes saw an astonishing increase in 2020, growing by at least 18%, compared to the low single-digit percentage increases of prior years.

The numbers are still preliminary and will likely increase because it takes time for death certificates to be finalized and recorded by federal and state health officials. But even early figures show the extraordinary impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on mortality in Colorado.

As of Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had recorded 46,510 deaths in Colorado for 2020, an 18.3% increase over the previous year. In 2019, the state saw 39,313 deaths, up 2.2% from 2018, according to CDPHE figures. Between 2010 and 2019, Colorado averaged a 2.5% increase in deaths per year. The state’s population grew by about 1.5% per year during that time period, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

The biggest chunk of the increase in 2020 came from deaths due to COVID-19. It was the third-leading cause of death in the state last year, behind only cancer and heart disease.

Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.