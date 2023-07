Letter to the editor

Mr. Emmer, you are totally off-base and incorrect in your assessment of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.

The court’s historical precedent is not to rule on hypothetical situations. Yet, this is exactly what this extremist, right-wing court has done.

Um — no foul, no harm. But yet they would rule against affirmative action. Go figure.

Ken Fry

Glenwood Springs