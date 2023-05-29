Fry: More jurists would solve everything

Berkheimer, Supreme Court: Your commentary is brainless and foolish.

We are not living in normal times. Politics are not normal. The court at this point is illegitimate. It is a political arm of the right wing. If you can’t see that, you are blind. This court must be expanded.

If the tables were turned the right wing would do everything in their power to crush the Democrats. They have shown this in the past.

Biden needs to come to reality that we are not living 20 years ago and do what needs to be done.

Ken Fry





Glenwood Springs