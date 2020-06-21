From the secrets of making Jimmy’s big ice cubes and spheres to big wines and bold cheese, check out these Virtual Culinary Weekend videos

Jimmy Yeager, owner of Jimmy's An American Restaurant and Bar, along with bar manager Chris Kelner showed us how they make those big ice cubes and spheres.

Courtesy photo

From watching Jimmy Yeager make those big ice cubes and cool ice spheres to hanging out with the crews from the Little Nell, Meat & Cheese and longtime valley wine experts, The Aspen Times’ 2020 Summer Kickoff/Virtual Culinary Weekend webinars have raised nearly $3,000 for local restaurant workers.

Donations from those who watched the webinars (you can still see them below and on our Facebook page) to the virtual 5k (which is open through Sunday), The Times’ has picked up a few thousand dollars to contribute to the Aspen Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The funds will be earmarked specifically for service-industry workers in the valley.

A few technical issues a side, the four webinars tried to help take away some of the sting of not have the annual Food & Wine Classic, which is the traditional start to the summer season.

Some of our local favorites helped out, including the Little Nell hotel’s culinary director Matt Zubrod with wine director Chris Dunaway; Wendy Mitchell, owner of Meat & Cheese Restaurant and Farm Shop with sommeliers Chris Schaetzle and Perrin Wolfe; Jimmy Yeager, bar manager Chris Kelner and sommelier Greg Van Wagner of Jimmy’s: An American Restaurant and Bar joined by Casa Tua Somm Adam Etchegoyen; wine expert and manager Johnny Ivansco from Sopris Liquor & Wine.

Here’s how they make those crazy ice spheres and cubes

Ever wonder how they make those cool, Big A** ice cubs at Jimmy’s An American Restaurant and Bar? Or how about those crazy, clear ice spheres? Owner Jimmy Yeager walks us through the process and then we talk about big, bold wines with a Somms from Jimmy’s and Casa Tua. We wouldn’t have learned this at a Food & Wine seminar.

Wine & Cheese at Meat & Cheese, if you please

Wine and cheese on a Saturday from Meat & Cheese Restaurant and Farm Shop? Yes, please. Owner Wendy Mitchell along with Sommelier Chris Schaetzle from the Natural Wine Company and local Somm Perrin Wolfe put together a nice quartette of wine and cheese pairing from the patio on a beautiful Aspen afternoon.

Kicking off Culinary Weekend from the Little Nell

Matt Zubrod and Chris Dunaway, Culinary Director and Wine Director, respectively, at The Little Nell in Aspen start off the Culinary Weekend talking about some great food and wine pairings and what it’s like in town without the annual Food & Wine Classic.

Old World vs. New World Wines

Johnny Ivansco, long-time Roaring Fork wine expert now at Sopris Liquor & Wine, and Perrin Wolfe of Old World Wines talk about a few differences between the old and new world wines … and even talk about some options for BBQ and spicy food. Thanks for the space, The Little Nell, as we celebrate the Culinary Weekend in Aspen without the Classic.