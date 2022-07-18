From the archives

The Al. S. Lamb Drug Store on 410 E. Hyman St. in Aspen, circa 1915. On the left is a barber shop, and on the right is Sweeny's New and Second Hand Store. Courtesy Aspen Historical Society

Aspen Historical Society

“Aspen’s oldest business house passes into history,” proclaimed the Aspen Times on July 11, 1940. “The Lamb drug store, which was opened 55 years ago (by) Albert Smith Lamb, the ‘Pioneer Druggist’ who died recently in Denver, and has done business continuously since that time under the same name, was purchased last Saturday by the Aspen Drug Co., of which Kenneth Hanson is proprietor. Mr. Hanson is the oldest business man in Aspen and the Lamb store was the oldest business in town. The stock of the Lamb store is being moved to the Hanson store as fast as facilities can be arranged to accommodate it. Mr. Hanson has operated the Aspen Drug store for the past 40 years, with James Parsons employed there the past 35 years. Robert S. Killey has been connected with the Lamb store the past 35 years, also making these druggists all old hands at the game, with the exception of Frank Loushin who was recently employed by Mr. Lamb. Loushin is now employed at the Aspen Drug, working with Mr. Hanson and Mr. Parsons, but Mr. Killey has decided to take a rest from prescriptions and pills and for a while at least will consider himself out of the drug business. At one time there were 11 drug stores in Aspen, all doing a thriving business. The Lamb store alone had seven clerks during the boom days. Although this number has been reduced until there is now but one drug store in town. It is one of the best to be found anywhere in a town of this size and the public can be assured a hearty welcome awaits everyone at Mr. Hanson’s store, both his own customers and those who were customers of Mr. Lamb. With the increased stock and personnel, this store is in a better position than ever to serve the needs of the public.”