From the archives: Rio Grande Abandons Aspen Tracks
“Rio Grande to Abandon Tracks in Aspen,” declared the Aspen Illustrated News on Aug. 8, 1968. “The Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad has officially notified the Aspen city council that the company’s tracks will be withdrawn from Aspen and its land made available for development if no opposition comes from the city, the county or the Interstate Commerce Commission. Notification of the D&RGW’s plans was presented to the city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6. The railroad owns about 20 acres north of the Hotel Jerome in the C-2, light industrial district. The company did not reveal specific plans for the land, but implied that more specific proposals would be forthcoming. The city and various residents have in the past objected to track withdrawal, but recently the council reversed its previous stands and suggested to the D&RGW that if the company would develop plans for an industrial park, the city would lend support.”
