Aspen Times Weekly: From the archives

Schoolchildren on the playground at the Red Brick School in 1954. This served as Aspen’s school building in the 1940s and 1950s.

Aspen Historical Society

“School buildings are in excellent shape for coming year,” noted the Aspen Daily Times on Aug. 23, 1945. “Patrons and friends of the school system are invited to inspect a clean and shining school plant when the building will be open for inspection next Friday and Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Supt. C.D. Snyder will meet patrons at that time who wish to discuss any school problems. Chief among the improvements this summer is a coal bin that is large enough to store the entire winter’s supply. This bin was built adjoining the boiler room and so constructed that when and if the proposed gymnasium is added that the walls of the bin will be the foundation for a part of the addition. This work was done under the supervision of Mr. C.O. Quam who hired help to assist him. Other work done by Mr. Quam during the summer vacation consisted of refinishing all floors, redecorating rest rooms, installing new teacher’s desks in the grade school and painting the roof with asphalt. The building and equipment will be in first class shape for the opening of school Sept. 3. At this time Mr. Snyder will supply textbooks and materials to those who want to buy them before the start of school. Mr. Clarence Pierce, superintendent of the Keensburg, Colo. Schools last year, has been employed to teach science and mathematics this coming year. Mr. and Mrs. E.M. Marrs who had wired acceptance of teaching positions in Aspen schools, but did not sign contracts, accepted positions in another system for the coming year. At the present time the only vacancy on the staff is the position of teacher for 7th and 8th grades.”