Frisco burglaries similar to Bruno’s in Aspen

Despite similarities to a New Year’s Day restaurant burglary in Aspen, local police have not been contacted by Summit County authorities about four restaurant burglaries in Frisco early Monday, police said.

Reports indicate that four restaurants on Main Street in Frisco were broken into by someone or more than one person using a pry bar. Safes, along with $1,500 in cash, were taken from at least some of the restaurants, according to the Summit Daily.

The incidents are similar to the burglary that occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at Brunelleschi’s in Aspen, in which someone used a pry bar to open the front door and then stole a safe from the restaurant’s office.

Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn said Monday the department had not heard from Summit County or Frisco detectives in the case. He did say, however, that the department received information a week ago about restaurant burglaries in Grand Junction in November in which safes were taken and pry bars were used.

A man arrested for those crimes in December, however, remains incarcerated at the Mesa County Jail, according to the jail’s online website.

Aspen detectives have been reviewing video surveillance footage from other restaurants near Brunelleschi’s but have not found anything helpful yet, Linn said.