Frisch, Boebert contest slows down on Veterans Day

With government offices closed Friday for Veterans Day, there was just a slight change in the vote in the unsettled race House race between Democrat Adam Frisch and incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Friday saw another 3,323 votes added to the overall totals. Boebert had garnered 162,040 votes as of 6 p.m., putting her a nose ahead of Frisch with 50.17%. Frisch had 160,918 votes, or 49.83%, according to the Colorado secretary of state’s website. A deciding margin of less than .05% would trigger an automatic recount. Boebert was leading Frisch in votes by 0.34%.

The Associated Press reported that 99% of the votes had been processed as of Friday.

There are 132 ballots from Pitkin County voters that need to be decided, the county said Thursday. The clerk and recorder’s office said it had mailed letters with the undecided ballots that were rejected by teams of election judges for reasons that could include signature discrepancy, identification required, or an envelope that was not signed. Voters have until Nov. 16, or eight days after the election, to “cure” these ballots, the county said. Ballots with a postmark date of no later than Nov. 8 are due from overseas voters, also Nov. 16.

Counties have until Nov. 29 to filed their election audit with the state and until Nov. 30 to submit their canvas reports, which cover the number of votes tallied, rejected, cured, and disqualified.





The contest has attracted the national spotlight with the House of Representatives in balance and the far-right Republican Boebert’s alliance with Donald Trump. Frisch, a former member of Aspen City Council, said Friday on Twitter that a recount is likely “as the margin of this race is so close.”

“With the recount looming, we need funds to get the job done and make sure every valid ballot is counted. Chip in to help democracy win!” said Frisch’s tweet.

Boebert also tweeted Friday seeking financial support for a recount.

If a recount is not automatically triggered, candidates can call for a recount but are financially responsible for the procedure. Candidates have until Dec. 6 to ask for their own recount.

“Told you all year, the Left would do everything that they possibly could to get rid of me,” she tweeted. “As this race comes down to every last vote, I need you to help us ensure we have the resources to finish what we started!”