Fringe Fest tickets on sale Tuesday

Tickets for the 13th annual Aspen Fringe Festival will go on-sale Tuesday through the Wheeler Opera House, which will reopen for the two-day festival June 11 and 12.

Themed “A journey of hope and renewal through the voices of artists,” the festival will showcase original commissioned works from award-winning playwrights, acclaimed dancers and choreographers, composers, filmmakers, photographers and performing artists.

Tickets to the festival are $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Both nights are expected to sell out, as seating will be limited. The performances will be the first at the Wheeler since it was closed by the novel coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

“Our Wheeler team has been working eagerly on the safe return of patrons and artists to our historic opera house,” said Wheeler executive director Lisa Rigsby-Peterson. “We can’t wait to welcome back everyone to the Wheeler and are thrilled to begin that journey with David (Ledingham) and the Aspen Fringe Festival.”

The program will feature a new ballet, “Phoenix Rising,” choreographed by Adrianna Thompson and performed by former Aspen Santa Fe Ballet dancers Katherine Bolanos, Seia Rassenti and Anthony Tiedeman. Aspen Santa Fe dissolved its acclaimed locally based company in March due to the pandemic.

The final lineup, confirmed Friday, also includes the dance piece “On the Horizon,” choreographed by Mark Caserta and performed by Samantha Altenau, who made her local debut at Fringe’s 2020 FallFest; a new pandemic-themed play “Hour Twenty” by Sharr White; an excerpt of Tony winner Simon Stephens’ “Heisenberg” and a workshop performance of Stephens’ “I Want to Wake Up” and a screening of his short film “She Left Home for a While. The casts include locally based performers David Ledingham, Sonya Meyer, Mike Monroney, Nikki Boxer, Aidan Ledingham and Kathy Pelowski. A newly composed piece of music, “The Lighthouse Fantasie,” will be performed by Boxer and a multimedia presentation of “Safely Serving,” photographer Jim Paussa’s homage to Aspen restaurant workers, will be presented.

“Following the enthusiastic response to our 2020 FallFest, AFF will again present two evenings of live performance and multimedia showcases,” said Boxer, who also serves as Fringe Fest’s associate artistic director. “It’s been a tough year for artists and audiences. As we begin as a community to emerge from the physical, mental and emotional confines of the pandemic, we reflect on our experiences and look forward together with anticipation and hope.”

Tickets and more information at AspenShowTix.com or call 970-920-5770.